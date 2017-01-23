Trust, Spanish language Confío releases from Integrity Music into 160 Nations March 31, 2017—Album inspired by her son marks series of firsts for Velasquez: 1st worship album, 1st simultaneous English/Spanish release, 1st Integrity Music recording

Bilingual, multi-Platinum selling recording artist and actress Jaci Velasquez will release her first, full-length studio album in over five years. The highly-anticipated recording, both the English-language version, Trust, and Spanish-language Confío, will release globally to over 160 nations March 31, 2017 from Integrity Music. A Billboard Latin Music Award winner with five Spanish albums to her credit, this marks the first time for Velasquez to simultaneously release an album in both languages.

Delivering 17 albums to date (not including compilations) that have gathered 16 No. 1 radio hits, 5 GRAMMY® nominations, 7 Dove Awards, 3 RIAA Gold Records and 3 RIAA Platinum records, Velasquez’s upcoming vertical, Godward songs of worship on Trust (Confío) also mark her first project from Integrity Music. It is further Velasquez’s first worship album, which was inspired by her youngest son, Soren, born in 2009.

Awakened in the middle of the night by Soren who was having “bad dreams,” Velasquez consoled him and decided to play a song she recently received from Integrity Music, “God Who Moves The Mountains,” written by David Leonard (All Sons & Daughters), Dustin Smith and Richie Fike. What followed was a moving time of worship for mom and son that chased away the fear.

“We adults are worried about paying our bills, getting our car fixed, health, but being scared in bed alone is a mountain to a seven-year-old,” shares Velasquez, who is a dedicated mom to two young boys. “Soren and I both were moved to worship, and our lives changed in that moment. It’s amazing how God uses music.”

