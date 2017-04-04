NASHVILLE, Tenn.—BMG Recording artist, Danny Gokey, made a quick stop in New York City to premiere his new single, “The Comeback,” on Harry, the national talk show hosted by GRAMMY® Award-winner, Harry Connick, Jr. Gokey performed the song—the second radio release from his top-selling album, Rise (buy)—backed by Connick’s internationally-acclaimed band. The episode aired on Monday, April 3, 2017. To watch a portion of the interview on this page, please click “play” above.

“I loved getting to meet a music icon like Harry Connick, Jr.,” says Gokey. “It was such an honor to perform the song for the first time nationally with Harry’s amazing band. It was so gracious of him to offer that option. What a fun experience all the way around!”

“The Comeback” follows in the footsteps of the album title track which held the No. 1 spot on Billboard Magazine’s Christian Airplay and Christian Adult Contemporary charts for multiple weeks. “Rise” also spent two weeks at No. 1 in Canada and was recently released to radio in Germany. “The Comeback” will be going for adds at radio in the United States on April 28, 2017 and will release in May in the United Kingdom.

“I am extremely proud of this record and excited to share ‘The Comeback’ with the fans,” Gokey shares. “I’m incredibly thankful and blessed by all of the support and enthusiasm surrounding this whole project.”

Rise has captured the attention of national media outlets, including Billboard, People, Fox News, CCM, and more. Gokey is currently on a 41-city tour with the multi-platinum selling band, Casting Crowns.