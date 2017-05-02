[Stu] Garrard (Delirious?, The Beatitudes Projectbuy) and [John Mark] McMillan’s “Heaven Is Around Us” was inspired by today’s meek—the marginalized, the displaced and people Garrard describes as, “Those we see as the other.” Watch the official lyric video on this page by clicking the “play” button above.

“When Stu approached me about The Beatitudes Project I was stoked,” remembers McMillan, who later connected with Stu to write “Heaven Is Around Us” together in his hometown of Charlotte, NC. “The song started to form about the meek and this idea that the things that are blessed are not always what we think are blessed…. I think Jesus is speaking to the idea that what we consider successful and what He considers successful are not the same thing.”

