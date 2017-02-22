Made up of Leslie Jordan and David Leonard, All Sons & Daughters have released seven critically-acclaimed projects to date, including Poets & Saints (buy), All Sons & Daughters (buy), All Sons & Daughters: Live (buy), Season One (buy), The Longing (buy), Brokenness Aside (buy), and Reason To Sing. The duo, which found their start serving as worship leaders from Nashville, Tenn., are known for popular songs including “Brokenness Aside” and “Great Are You Lord,” a song currently in the Top 10 songs performed weekly by churches nationwide. The new album, Poets & Saints, is an interactive experience packed with live energy that also includes a companion book, with meaningful stories behind the songs. The project was inspired by life transforming travels in Europe that focused on the lives of figures such as St. Francis, C.S. Lewis, and George McDonald, who shaped the duo’s art and inspiration.

Please watch the official video for “Path Of Sorrow” from Poets & Saints on this page by clicking the “play” button above.

In addition to the celebrated 2017 GRAMMY nomination (making it a second career GRAMMY nomination for the duo), All Sons & Daughters have also been nominated for numerous GMA Dove Awards and has impacted multiple sales charts with the current nominated album, Poets & Saints. The album hit No. 1 on Soundscan’s Praise & Worship Chart and No. 1 on the iTunes Christian & Gospel Albums Chart. It also debuted at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Christian/Gospel Chart. Speaking of chart success, their work on Third Day‘s song “Soul On Fire,” was the most played song at Christian Radio in 2015 and No. 1 at radio for 12 straight weeks.