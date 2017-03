The Shack author Wm. Paul Young sits down with Skillet front man John Cooper live yesterday on the official The Shack (film) Facebook Page. Watch a replay of the video on this page by clicking the “play” button above. Pick up a copy of The Shack: Music From And Inspired By The Original Motion Picture (buy) featuring Skillet.

For more from John Cooper on The Shack, please watch the embedded video below: