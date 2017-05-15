Out & About – May 15, 2017

1. Paul Baloche

Singer-songwriter-worship leader Paul Baloche appears live with BBC London to talk about the contemplative, scripture-based Labyrinth (buy), which is the debut album from his son, composer and multi-instrumentalist David Baloche.

