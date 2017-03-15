Out & About – March 15, 2017

NOTE: To see large images, select them from the slider above—for captions, select page numbers below (large images above do not correspond with page jumps—full slideshow included on last page of article).

1. Cana’s Voice

Jody McBrayer, TaRanda Greene and Doug Anderson, who are known collectively as Cana’s Voice, perform group selections from This Changes Everything (buy), alongside some solos for a live video taping at Houston’s Champion Forest Baptist Church.

CLICK “2” FOR MARK LOWRY CAPTION (Slideshow on Page 6)