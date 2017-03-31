Out & About – April 1, 2017

1. Brooke & Boggs

New worship duo Brooke & Boggs (Brooke Voland and Michael Boggs, formerly of FFH) put the finishing touches on their debut EP, Wildfire (buy). Pictured from left to right in the studio: Jake Hartsfield, Brooke Voland, Kevin MacIntire, Cody Fry, Michael Boggs and Jacob Schrodt.

