1 Chronicles 16:11 says, Look to the Lord and his strength; seek his face always. Psalm 14:2, The Lord looks down from heaven on all mankind to see if there are any who understand, any who seek God. Hosea 10:12b, for it is time to seek the Lord, until he comes and showers his righteousness on you.

It is also written, This righteousness is given through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe. There is no difference between Jew and Gentile, for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God (Romans 3:22-23).

So, how has the term “seeker” acquired such a negative connotation within today’s Christian culture? An ongoing and active pursuit of Christ should not only be words that describe us as believers, but also a badge of honor. For Colton Dixon, it is this constant pursuit that both filled a season of seeking the Lord for his own life and completely inspired his latest project—described as a concept album—titled Identity (buy) that recently released on March 24, 2017 (Sparrow Records).

There’s also a stigma behind the term “concept album” that immediately conjures the sights and sounds of The Life Of Chris Gaines, eighteen-minute long Genesis epics, and the always-hilarious “Jazz Odyssey” scene. We don’t think of Identity as much of a “concept,” rather a thematic response set to three distinct movements: Mind, Body, and Soul. These basic elements are representative of Dixon’s journey to get back into “a closer walk with Thee.”

The anthems that lie within the aptly named Identity all ultimately point us to Christ’s love, which Dixon’s discovery says is the foundation of everything. If anything, the moments on this album—which are just as inspiring sonically as thematically—should serve as a great reminder for us all to humbly seek after God. Daily.

Just a closer walk with Thee,

Grant it, Jesus, is my plea,

Daily walking close to Thee,

Let it be, dear Lord, let it be.



